Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Harvey next week

FILE. Food being distributed during a previous event.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry next week.

The distribution event will take place on Thursday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon.

This will be a drive-thru event so participants are asked to follow the directions given by the parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event.

Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey.

Anyone with questions may call 906-249-1715 before the event.

