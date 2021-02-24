Fallen firefighter’s family honored for their acts of service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Forsyth firefighter’s family was recognized Tuesday night for the brave actions of their loved one, Benjamin Lauren.

“He joined the fire department as a cadet at age 14,” Elks Lodge 405 Exalted Ruler, Russell Ransom said. “Certified as a firefighter at age 18, then became a captain at age 22, which is quite an accomplishment for a young man.”

Ron and Carla Lauren received the Medal of Valor from the Marquette Elks Lodge on behalf of their son. Ben died while fighting a duplex fire in K.I. Sawyer on March 13, 2020, at age 23.

“He gave his life working as a fireman,” Ransom said. “You can’t have any more sacrifice than that. We need to honor it somehow and the Medal of Valor that the Elks gives out is the highest award that you can get.”

Ransom worked with Ben’s father, Ron, as a Forsyth Township firefighter for over 20 years and watched Ben grow up.

“It means a lot to me to be able to give this recognition to the family.”

Ben made a lasting impact on those around him as a son, brother and friend.

“Everything we did, we let each other know daily,” Ben’s best friend, Kyle Fowler, said. “It was a little bit of a bromance.”

Ben’s sister, Tori Lauren, attributes her career to him.

“I don’t know if he really necessarily knew it but he was my best friend,” Tori said. “He’s the reason I got into the fire department along with Ron.”

Ron and Victoria were both on the scene at the time of Ben’s death. They each received a Medal of Service at the ceremony.

“It’s humbling to know that people are out there watching over us,” Ron said.

The Lauren family will also be presented with a flag signed by first responders from around the country on behalf of the Ruck for the Fallen organization. The event will take place on March 6 at noon at Ice Racing in Gwinn.

