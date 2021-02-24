Dollar Bay Speed Boys speed their way to hot start

DOLLAR BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dollar Bay Speed Boys have started the basketball season hot, racing off to a 6-1 record, and a top spot for Division 4 in the first UP Basketball Polls.

With a win over the Wakefield-Marenisco Cardinals on Friday, February 19, the Speed Boys improved their record to 6-0. Over that span, the team averaged more than 68 points a game, and never gave up more than 55. It will take more than just regular season wins to accomplish their goals though.

“Just because you have a good record, that doesn’t mean other teams aren’t going to progress throughout the season, and we’re just trying to make sure that we have all the pieces put together by the end of the season,” said Speed Boys senior Connor LeClaire.

The Speed Boys were equally impressive last year, and one of many teams looking for a deep postseason run before the season was shut down. Head coach Robin Anderson knows what’s needed to get back to that point.

“Our big three scoring the ball, and those other guys filling in where they can,” said Anderson. “Our big five spot, we were missing Chase tonight, (Friday) he’s suffering from some migraines so that slowed us up a little bit, but five man team play will get us where we want to go.”

It’s a short, busy road to the post season this year, with so many games cramped into just a six week schedule, and it’s changed the way that Dollar Bay operates.

“We’re a team that usually prepares for teams more in the days leading up, and you don’t get to do that right now, you just got to go out there and play,” said LeClaire. “It’s nice at the same time though, because we get to go out and play.”

The Speed Boys were handed their first loss on Monday at Ewen-Trout Creek. With five more games in a row on the road as well, it will definitely be their toughest stretch of the season moving forward.

