Dickinson County Healthcare System welcomes new information officer, reminds about online, phone scams

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Back in October, the Dickinson County Healthcare System had a security incident involving malicious software and because of that, the system hired a new chief information officer, Doug Copley.

Copley says online security needs to be put at the forefront of many businesses, especially in healthcare.

“There’s a lot of organizations that have people working remote that never did before. And unfortunately, the criminals understand that,” said Copley.

He says the amount of phishing attacks have increased, and now the hospitals and patients are even seeing phone scams when it comes to the pandemic.

Joe Rizzo, the public relations director for DCH, says he has heard people are getting phone calls that appear to be about COVID-19 vaccination appointments, but are really a scam to get financial and other information from those who answer the phone.

“They’re exploiting a situation that people are obviously anxious to get a vaccine, but you have to be aware there are some potential hazards when doing that,” said Rizzo.

The calls are described as beginning with a few questions to schedule a vaccine appointment. The caller then asks for personal and financial information, something that no one from a Health Department or our local hospital would ever ask for on the phone.

“Make sure you don’t share any personal information or financial information either over the phone, or with someone that is not a trusted source,” said Rizzo.

Copley says that’s what he wants to protect the hospital from, another security scam.

“When you think about the overall security program for the organization education and training is a key piece of that protection,” he said.

Copley says he is working on putting a framework in place for the hospital, so it can follow a program and remain up to date with cyber security.

