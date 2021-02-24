Advertisement

Demand rising in heating appliances and saunas

Local businesses point to a combination of the previous stretch of below average temperatures, an ongoing pandemic and the Finnish heritage of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Indeed, the demand in heating products like stoves and saunas have been naturally on the rise as we’re still in winter -- but still in the thick of the pandemic.

“Obviously people are spending more time at home. There’s actually an old Finnish saying that ‘a sauna is the poor man’s drugstore.’ And I think that’s really kind of fitting for, you know, the COVID world we’re living in right now,” said Touch of Finland Owner Bryan LaChapell.

LaChapell explained that since March of last year, sales have been “through the roof,” with sauna room units in limited supply until July.

At Swick Home Services, Comfort Consultant Peter Carangelo said some of their pre-built saunas are sold out until 2022.

“One of the principal manufacturers of a lot of these products is based out of California, another in Washington State, where COVID lockdowns are significantly more stringent than they are here in Michigan or in the Upper Peninsula. So it’s a mixed bag on availability but the manufacturers are responding to that well,” explained Carangelo.

Manufacturing efforts to boost production have been taken in order to meet the demand for a Finnish tradition forever ingrained in the Yooper lifestyle.

“It’s great under any circumstances. I mean, we’ve got sauna heaters now that you can control with an app on your phone so you can be out skiing or fishing. And you can have a sauna hot and ready when you come home ... it’s awesome,” said LaChapell.

“Having those communal areas, those gathering spaces be as homey and comfortable as possible is clearly a benefit for people from a psychological perspective ... everyone loves a good sauna,” said Carangelo.

