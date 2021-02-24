Advertisement

Congress Pizza in Ishpeming resumes in-person dining

Congress Pizza in Ishpeming
Congress Pizza in Ishpeming
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More local restaurants continue to reopen with in-person dining, the latest is Congress Pizza in Ishpeming. Monday was their first day back for in-person dining with the 25 percent capacity.

Every other table is not available to maintain social distancing and masks are required when not at your table. For the staff, it’s a welcome return.

“Congress is a fun establishment so we want you guys to come in, enjoy yourselves as you once did and it’s kind of a new chapter for all of us, it’s a sense of relief and it’s just nice to see old faces and nice to see some new faces,” said Ryan Tunteri, Manager for Congress Pizza.

Congress offers in-person dining from 2-9 p.m. daily. Take-out is also still available from 2-10 p.m. daily.

