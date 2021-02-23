Advertisement

Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition is hiring

The group has many seasonal positions open for technical, and watercraft inspectors.
A banner from the WRISC.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition needs workers. The group has many seasonal positions open for technical, and watercraft inspectors.

The coalition consists of several state, federal and local partners across Northern Wisconsin, and Upper Michigan.

“We go all over the place, river systems, forested areas, being able to remove these invasive species, and start restoring these natural habitats on how they should be; Plus you get to work in your local community and really make a difference,” said Lindsay Peterson, the WRISC coordinator.

Workers will be hired through the conservation district. You can call (906)774-1550 or click here to apply.

