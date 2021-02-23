Advertisement

The UPside - February 22, 2021

This week’s UPsider is a longtime UP200 volunteer, Carolyn Myers.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 Sled Dog Race wouldn’t happen without the help of many volunteers. Organizers, trail crews, safety crews, crossings, media, the website--there are countless jobs to be done.

One of those volunteers is Carolyn Myers. She is in charge of fulfilling merchandise orders like t-shirts and sweatshirts, and has been volunteering with the UP200 for more than 20 years.

Learn more about Myers in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

