The UPside - February 22, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP200 Sled Dog Race wouldn’t happen without the help of many volunteers. Organizers, trail crews, safety crews, crossings, media, the website--there are countless jobs to be done.

One of those volunteers is Carolyn Myers. She is in charge of fulfilling merchandise orders like t-shirts and sweatshirts, and has been volunteering with the UP200 for more than 20 years.

Learn more about Myers in the video above.

