Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

Gun graphic shown on laptop screen.
Gun provocation reveals tensions in Michigan tourist haven
Emma Coronel Aispuro, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, appeared by video conference for an...
Judge says wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ to stay in jail
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
Historical image of St. Michael Catholic Church in Marquette, Michigan.
St. Michael Parish invites public to attend free, virtual mission service