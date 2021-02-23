St. Michael Parish invites public to attend free, virtual mission service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Everyone is invited to join the parishioners of St. Michael Parish in Marquette for a free virtual parish mission.

Dominick Albano, Catholic author, speaker and consultant, will present “Choosing Hope: A Lenten Parish Mission on Making Godly Choices” Sunday and Monday, March 7 and 8, at 6:30 p.m. eastern.

The live-streaming link, “St. Michael Parish Mission,” will be posted at StMichaelMqt.com and //Facebook.com/StMikesMqt. Those without Internet access are invited to view the livestream at St. Michael’s parish center by calling 906-228-8180 before March 5 to reserve your space at St. Michael Parish, 401 W. Kaye Ave., Marquette. Masks must be worn.

Albano notes, “God has a plan for your life, and when your choices align with that plan, your life is filled with hope, light, and grace. Choosing Hope is about learning how to include God when you make choices and have the peace that comes from knowing you made the best choice you could.”

This parish mission is based on Albano’s book, “The Essential Guide to Prayerful Decision Making.” Anyone who wishes to purchase the book before or after the mission, can use the special coupon code “STMICHAEL” to receive 20% off any of the books on Albano’s website. To purchase, visit DominickAlbano.com and click on Store.

