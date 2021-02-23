Some Light Snow This Evening, More Snow Tomorrow Night
In Between, Plan on Another Mild Day
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild, snow developing west to east during the evening
Highs: mid 30s to around 40
Wednesday: Snow diminishing to snow showers and flurries north, turning colder
Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s, temperatures falling some in the afternoon
Thursday: Chance of some light snow and flurries
Highs: mainly 20s
Friday: Brisk southwest winds and warmer, partly cloudy
Highs: mostly in the 30s
Plan on a period or two of snow over the weekend, but no major accumulations are expected.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.