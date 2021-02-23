Some Light Snow This Evening, More Snow Tomorrow Night

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild, snow developing west to east during the evening

Highs: mid 30s to around 40

Wednesday: Snow diminishing to snow showers and flurries north, turning colder

Highs: upper 20s to lower 30s, temperatures falling some in the afternoon

Thursday: Chance of some light snow and flurries

Highs: mainly 20s

Friday: Brisk southwest winds and warmer, partly cloudy

Highs: mostly in the 30s

Plan on a period or two of snow over the weekend, but no major accumulations are expected.

