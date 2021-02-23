Snowshoe benefit at Lucy Hill for North Star Academy student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When 14 year old Branden Quayle started his freshman year at North Star Academy in Marquette, he thought the trouble he had breathing was because of the mask he wore all day. Hoping to feel better, he switched to virtual learning. After weeks of no improvement, an x-ray was done on Branden, and he was immediately taken to a hospital in downstate Grand Rapids. There, he was diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma. A mass was found near his heart and lung, in fact they learned he was only using one lung to breath. Today, Branden is feeling much better, but he has a long recovery. He has to receive treatment once a week in Grand Rapids and that could last for years.

As word of Branden’s diagnosis began to spread, so did the community support. Classmates, friends and family have all stood by, to show Branden and his mom they’re not alone in this process. This Saturday a snowshoe benefit is being held at Lucy Hill in Negaunee, a fundraiser to help offset the medical and transportation costs, but also, a moment to get outside, enjoy the U.P. and show Branden he is supported and loved.

The snowshoe event is from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Saturday, February 27 at Lucy Hill in Negaunee. Pre-registration is required - to sign up click here. The cost of the event is donation based. Social distancing and masks are required.

If you’re not able to attend the event but would like to donate, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Branden here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.