Shiras Steam Plant Demolition remains on track

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The demolition on the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette is scheduled to take place in April.

A question was raised during a scheduled meeting of the Marquette Board of Light and Power about dust being a problem, but Executive Director Tom Carpenter says they are already working to prevent it.

He says the demolition of Shiras will involve using water or rainstorms to limit the amount of dust.

“They are well aware,” says Carpenter. “We’ve sent that information off to North American Dismantling and told them we would like not to have any of those problems. So, we’ll try to stay on top of it.”

Carpenter says the scheduling of deliveries of materials is also on track, and they are expecting to hear more in the next month.

