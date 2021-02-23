Advertisement

Shiras Steam Plant Demolition remains on track

(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The demolition on the Shiras Steam Plant in Marquette is scheduled to take place in April.

A question was raised during a scheduled meeting of the Marquette Board of Light and Power about dust being a problem, but Executive Director Tom Carpenter says they are already working to prevent it.

He says the demolition of Shiras will involve using water or rainstorms to limit the amount of dust.

“They are well aware,” says Carpenter. “We’ve sent that information off to North American Dismantling and told them we would like not to have any of those problems. So, we’ll try to stay on top of it.”

Carpenter says the scheduling of deliveries of materials is also on track, and they are expecting to hear more in the next month.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

Congress Pizza in Ishpeming
Congress Pizza in Ishpeming resumes in-person dining
Cars driving on Ludington St.
Keeping local businesses downtown
The CopperDog 150 will be a little more quiet this year...
CopperDog 150 encourages no spectators this year
Bay Cliff Health Camp sign.
Bay Cliff Health Camp makes changes for Virtual Camp 2021