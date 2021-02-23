Roy’s Pasties welcomes dine-in on the water in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The dining areas were filled with conversation and good food at Roy’s Pasties as lunchtime quickly approached.

Although, Co-Owner Trisia Narhi said Michigan’s indoor dining restrictions kept Roy’s on its toes for a bit.

“We built the new shop on the lakeshore here in 2013 and it’s been a wonderful change for us,” said Narhi. “[We] made good use of a blighted property.”

Seven years went by, COVID hit the U.S. and then because of Michigan’s indoor dining ban… Roy’s couldn’t let people eat inside.

Narhi said she was worried if sales would remain at all.

“Roy and I made the decision that we were not going to close our shop,” she said. “We would close the dining rooms as directed, but we were not going to close down.”

The food at Roy’s is easy to take-out, which made it easier for Roy’s to keep going.

Narhi explained that Labor Day usually brings peak sales for Roy’s. However, last year, this holiday came and went, and people still seemed like they couldn’t get enough pasties.

Even when the second round of restrictions arrived.

“We actually finished the year just as well as if COVID never hit,” said Narhi.

Snowmobile season has really been a boost for Roy’s as well.

“We’re right on the trail, so we’re easy to get to if you’re on a sled,” added Narhi.

The owners of Roy’s said they want people to know how vital it is to support local business.

“That dollar in the community is continually turning over,” explained Narhi. “It’s an important aspect of the business economy.”

Located down on Lakeshore Dr. by the gorgeous Portage Canal… Roy’s Pasties is looking forward to keeping the community fed with delicious pasties and sweet treats.

