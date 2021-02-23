Negaunee HS Booster Club holding 3rd Annual $10,000 Raffle

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee High School Booster Club is set to give out some money. It is all a part of the club’s 3rd Annual $10,000 Raffle.

People can buy tickets for $10. The club’s goal is to sell 2,000 tickets.

The first ten people drawn will equally split the $10,000. The rest of the funding will go to the students and student-athletes.

“Whether it’s gear, giving away prizes for homecoming, or giving our gift baskets,” said Booster Club President Dawn Evans, “it’s all going to go right back to the Negaunee school system.”

People can purchase tickets at Irontown Pasties, Midtown Bakery & Cafe, Grand Effex Salon, Jackson’s Pit, and LeMoine’s, as well as Hair Hiatus in Ishpeming. Tickets can also be bought by contacting Negaunee High School Booster Club members and its Facebook page.

Tickets will be sold until March 2nd, and the drawing will take place at the Lakeview Elementary gym on March 4th.

