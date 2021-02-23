Advertisement

Negaunee HS Booster Club holding 3rd Annual $10,000 Raffle

Ten winners to equally split the grand prize, while the rest of the funds go to the students
Negaunee practice
Negaunee practice
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee High School Booster Club is set to give out some money. It is all a part of the club’s 3rd Annual $10,000 Raffle.

People can buy tickets for $10. The club’s goal is to sell 2,000 tickets.

The first ten people drawn will equally split the $10,000. The rest of the funding will go to the students and student-athletes.

“Whether it’s gear, giving away prizes for homecoming, or giving our gift baskets,” said Booster Club President Dawn Evans, “it’s all going to go right back to the Negaunee school system.”

People can purchase tickets at Irontown Pasties, Midtown Bakery & Cafe, Grand Effex Salon, Jackson’s Pit, and LeMoine’s, as well as Hair Hiatus in Ishpeming. Tickets can also be bought by contacting Negaunee High School Booster Club members and its Facebook page.

Tickets will be sold until March 2nd, and the drawing will take place at the Lakeview Elementary gym on March 4th.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

Bay Cliff Health Camp sign.
Bay Cliff Health Camp makes changes for Virtual Camp 2021
FILE. Recycling line at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority in Sands Township.
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority reports significant increase in recycling
This thawing section of Lake Superior was recently being used for ice skating.
Officials remind the public to use caution on thinning Lake Superior ice
How to spot signs of gambling addiction