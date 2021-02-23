More students failing at Marquette Senior High School during the pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Significantly more students are failing classes at Marquette Senior High School during the pandemic.

According to the high school’s principal, more than 17 percent of students are failing at least one class. That’s up more than six percent since before the pandemic.

10 percent of students learning in person are flunking compared to more than 30 percent of students learning online. According to the principal these numbers are down from earlier in the year.

Failing numbers at the Marquette Senior High School. (MAPS)

“We’ve been able to make some significant improvements which is fantastic for our students and shows the work and effort that our teachers and councilors have been doing,” said Jonathon Young, Marquette Senior High School principal. “However, that is still far too high for us to feel comfortable about the success of our students.”

According to the principal, 45 percent of online students are failing statewide.

The Marquette Area Public School board also approved $500 in hazard pay for employees.

You can watch the board’s full meeting here.

