Advertisement

Michigan ‘ahead’ of Wisconsin in vaccine distribution

According to Julie Bieber, a VP of a Bellin Health clinic, MI is further along, and a couple weeks ahead of its bordering state, WI.
A needle used for COVID-19 vaccinations.
A needle used for COVID-19 vaccinations.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Michigan and Wisconsin have taken different approaches to the covid-19 pandemic, and vaccination process. In MI, the vaccination process has been underway since December, headed by local health departments; While WI was a month behind than and all vaccination allocations come from the state.

Julie Bieber, the vice-president of Bellin Health Oconto hospital and clinics says her healthcare system is in both states and she is seeing a difference between the two.

“We do see Michigan being a little bit further along, a couple weeks ahead of the Wisconsin sites,” she explained.

She says so far nearly 900 patients though Bellin in MI have received their first dose, and less than 600 their second. But MI is already on its second group, vaccinating teachers, whereas that won’t start for Wisconsin until the middle of March.

“In Wisconsin, public health is at the table with us, but it’s been less control because the medications are coming straight to the entities,” she added.

Bieber says Bellin in Wisconsin has vaccinated a little under 3,000 people combined in three rural counties since the start.

“Now, we’re starting to see a little uptick, our goal obviously is to get to 2,000 per week,” said Bieber.

But Bieber says the vaccines are just not being given in rural areas, which is causing frustration to residents.

“They just want to get the vaccination, they don’t care what state they are in,” she explained.

But Bieber reminds everyone you must get your vaccine in the county you live in. she urges people to remain patient while they are waiting for more doses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

Michigan adds race data to COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard
Bryan Newland as seen in an Oct. 2019 photo posted on Facebook.
Bay Mills tribal chairperson steps down to take on role with Bureau of Indian Affairs
Gun graphic shown on laptop screen.
Gun provocation reveals tensions in Michigan tourist haven
Historical image of St. Michael Catholic Church in Marquette, Michigan.
St. Michael Parish invites public to attend free, virtual mission service