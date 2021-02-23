Advertisement

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority reports significant increase in recycling

The authority also says its numbers from outside the county are rapidly increasing.
FILE. Recycling line at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority in Sands Township.
FILE. Recycling line at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority in Sands Township.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - In Upper Michigan, a significant increase comes with the new single-stream program in Marquette County and beyond.

The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA) says comparing this January to last year, it’s seeing about a 50 percent increase in recycled volume received.

The authority also says its numbers from outside the county are rapidly increasing. That means less material is going in the landfill.

“It’s more access at the curb. I think prior to this project you had most entities that were doing things kind of in their own way,” said Brad Austin, MCSWMA Operations Manager. “We’re seeing some more standardized cart programs that are being launched in some of the more-populated municipalities, coupled with outreach.”

To learn more about what you can and cannot put in your curbside recycling, click here.

