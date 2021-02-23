Marquette City Commission agrees to a review of water use ordinance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission agreed to a review of their water-use ordinance. The Commission heard from one of the city staff who explained they’re looking to hire Davis & Davis Law Offices to review the ordinance in an effort to remove outdated language and fix any other issues. The cost of the review is not to exceed $9,000.

“I think it’s critically important that we maintain both our water and our sewer system to the highest level we can we know the importance of that not only for the community but with what’s happened down in Flint and other areas where they’ve had significant problems,” said Commissioner Fred Stonehouse. “So when we have an opportunity to bring ourselves up to where we should be I think we have to do it.”

The commission unanimously approved the ordinance review. According to the contract the review is to be completed by July 1.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.