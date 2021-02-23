Advertisement

Marquette City Commission agrees to a review of water use ordinance

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Marquette City Commission agreed to a review of their water-use ordinance. The Commission heard from one of the city staff who explained they’re looking to hire Davis & Davis Law Offices to review the ordinance in an effort to remove outdated language and fix any other issues. The cost of the review is not to exceed $9,000.

“I think it’s critically important that we maintain both our water and our sewer system to the highest level we can we know the importance of that not only for the community but with what’s happened down in Flint and other areas where they’ve had significant problems,” said Commissioner Fred Stonehouse. “So when we have an opportunity to bring ourselves up to where we should be I think we have to do it.”

The commission unanimously approved the ordinance review. According to the contract the review is to be completed by July 1.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township

Latest News

The scenery is drop-dead-gorgeous out at the Otter River Sled Dog Training Center.
MTU Mushing Club preps for Copper Dog
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan graphic.
Here’s what happens when Marquette County law enforcement receives COVID-19 complaints
Imperial Motel, Cedar Motor Inn to be merged in Marquette Township
Imperial Motel, Cedar Motor Inn to be merged in Marquette Township
Clear vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
Clear vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning