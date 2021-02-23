Advertisement

Keeping local businesses downtown

Positively and KCL Embrouidery moved locations, but stayed on Ludington Street.
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two downtown Escanaba businesses moved to new locations earlier this year and both decided to stay on Ludington Street.

The old Positively location is now the new home of KCL Embroidery.

“This year is going to bring a lot of new and exciting changes for the business and myself,” said Kerri Lancour, owner of KCL Embroidery.

KCL’s original location is just down the street. Lancour says she wanted to stay on Ludington because she feels it’s a central location for small Escanaba businesses.

Positively’s new location is also just a few blocks down, and owner Peggy O’Connell plans to open mid to late April.

“We’re just getting it prepared. It’s at 915 Ludington which will be between Orange Cat Antiques and Nyman Jewelers,” said Peggy O’Connell, owner of Positively.

Downtown Escanaba’s charm lends itself to more tourists and people who just want to get out and walk around.

During the shutdown last year, KCL Embroidery was able to continue helping clients online and moved to expand the business.

“We’ll help you set up logos, will help you create a logo, if you come in with an idea, will bring that logo to life,” said Lancour.

Positively moved to downsize the storefront and grow its online presence – something O’Connell says will help her with post-COVID retail.

“I’m creating new products, that’s part of what I do here as well, and just getting some really unique things,” said O’Connell.

Both business owners are thankful for the downtown community and continued support through the years.

