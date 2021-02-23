Here’s what happens when Marquette County law enforcement receives COVID-19 complaints

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette county law enforcement continue to receive calls about businesses not following state Coronavirus orders, but many have questioned what exactly happens after police get a complaint.

When Coronavirus regulations are broken in Marquette County businesses, Marquette Police Department Detective, Nate Dawson, said action is taken.

“Sometimes we issue a warning letter to that business, and other times we do an investigation and then we take a report and file that with the appropriate agency.”

But Marquette County Sheriff, Greg Zyburt, said law enforcement does not decide what happens to the business after a report is filed.

“It’s not a criminal complaint, so it doesn’t really go through our prosecutor’s office. It’s a licensing type of thing,” he said.

Meaning the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department chooses what happens to the business, and that includes the possibility of stripping the business of certain licenses.

“They can lose their ability to work. So, it can be very expensive for them. Not to mention, the cost of the fines,” Sheriff Zyburt said.

And for businesses remaining open, Detective Dawson recommends keeping updated on state Coronavirus guidelines.

“Whatever the State of Michigan decides should be enforced. Make sure that businesses are in compliance with that – not just for the safety of everyone in our area, but also just so that they don’t end up getting fined or getting shutdown.”

Sheriff Zyburt said if you’re concerned about a businesses, you can contact local law enforcement, the health department, or its licensing department directly.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.