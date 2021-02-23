Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19

As of this order, the coronavirus has infected 581,403 and killed 15,362 people in Michigan.
U.S. flag.
U.S. flag.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately through Friday, Feb. 26 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost to the coronavirus by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy logo.
EGLE offers clean fuel grants to upgrade trucks, commercial buses, off-road work vehicles
LIVE at Be Well
The freshman was diagnosed with Lymphoma at the beginning of the school year
Snowshoeing event at Lucy Hill to benefit North Star Montessori Academy student
Benefit being planned for North Star Academy student battling Lymphoma
Snowshoe benefit at Lucy Hill for North Star Montessori Academy student