First UPSSA High School Basketball Polls of the season released

Escanaba has small lead over Iron Mountain in Boys Large School Voting
Basketball
Basketball(KFYR-TV)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

1. Escanaba (3) 5-0 23

2. Iron Mountain (2) 6-0 21

3. Marquette 4-1 16

4. Bark River-Harris 6-0 5

4. Kingsford 4-1 5

Others receiving votes: Gwinn (3-1) 4, Gladstone (3-2) 1.

Division 4

1. Dollar Bay (5) 6-0 25

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 17

3. Rudyard 6-0 15

4. Munising 5-1 13

5. Chassell 2-2 3

Others receiving votes: Stephenson (3-2) 1, Rapid River (2-2) 1.

Girls

Division 1-3

1. Menominee (3) 3-0 23

2. Sault Ste. Marie (2) 5-0 22

3. St. Ignace 4-2 10

3. Calumet 5-0 10

5. Escanaba 3-1 6

Others receiving votes: Negaunee (4-1) 2, Gladstone (2-1) 2.

Division 4

1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 6-0 25

2. Carney-Nadeau 6-0 19

3. Baraga 3-2 13

4. Pickford 3-1 6

5. Cedarville 3-1 5

Others receiving votes: Ontonagon (3-1) 4, North Dickinson (2-2) 3.

