First UPSSA High School Basketball Polls of the season released
Escanaba has small lead over Iron Mountain in Boys Large School Voting
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Escanaba (3) 5-0 23
2. Iron Mountain (2) 6-0 21
3. Marquette 4-1 16
4. Bark River-Harris 6-0 5
4. Kingsford 4-1 5
Others receiving votes: Gwinn (3-1) 4, Gladstone (3-2) 1.
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (5) 6-0 25
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 17
3. Rudyard 6-0 15
4. Munising 5-1 13
5. Chassell 2-2 3
Others receiving votes: Stephenson (3-2) 1, Rapid River (2-2) 1.
Girls
Division 1-3
1. Menominee (3) 3-0 23
2. Sault Ste. Marie (2) 5-0 22
3. St. Ignace 4-2 10
3. Calumet 5-0 10
5. Escanaba 3-1 6
Others receiving votes: Negaunee (4-1) 2, Gladstone (2-1) 2.
Division 4
1. Ewen-Trout Creek (5) 6-0 25
2. Carney-Nadeau 6-0 19
3. Baraga 3-2 13
4. Pickford 3-1 6
5. Cedarville 3-1 5
Others receiving votes: Ontonagon (3-1) 4, North Dickinson (2-2) 3.
