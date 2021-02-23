Advertisement

CopperDog 150 encourages no spectators this year

The race is still happening, but can’t have crowds.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keweenaw County, Mich. (WLUC) - It wasn’t easy to decide, but CopperDog 150′s Assistant Race Director John Bryant said it was necessary to close off the race to spectators this year.

“We get that there have been very few events and people want to get out ... they want to go do stuff,” said Bryant. “But in cooperation with the health department and our COVID plan we wrote... that’s really the only reason we can have the race this year.”

One of the biggest concerns was the influx of tourism and large crowds the race naturally brings to the Keweenaw.

“We’re in a couple of pretty small towns with elderly populations,” said Bryant. “We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize those communities.”

Because of coronavirus restrictions, the CopperDog 150 will start and end in Eagle Harbor this year instead of Calumet. Additionally, the race will only reach as far as Copper Harbor.

“As much as we wish we could do the same thing we always do and make it a great-big-huge event, it’s just... this isn’t the year,” said Bryant.

For people to enjoy the event, it will be broadcasted online when able via the CopperDog 150 Facebook.

“The dogs go crazy with all the people, they love all the excitement that’s around that start,” added Bryant. “We’re all going to miss that this year.”

