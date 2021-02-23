Big warm up before next round of snow
Temperatures will trend at least 10° above normal. The jetstream position will keep funneling in warmer air this week. However, the pattern stays a little active. Our next disturbance skirts just to our south tonight. Rain/snow mix will begin moving in this evening across the west. Then, it becomes wet snow as it spreads east overnight. Tomorrow morning roads will be slippery as the snow slowly moves out. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect tonight for most of the U.P.
Today: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a wintry mix this evening
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Wednesday: Morning wet snow slowly clearing out
>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Saturday: Widespread morning snow showers
>Highs: Mid 30s
Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
