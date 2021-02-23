Advertisement

Big warm up before next round of snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will trend at least 10° above normal. The jetstream position will keep funneling in warmer air this week. However, the pattern stays a little active. Our next disturbance skirts just to our south tonight. Rain/snow mix will begin moving in this evening across the west. Then, it becomes wet snow as it spreads east overnight. Tomorrow morning roads will be slippery as the snow slowly moves out. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect tonight for most of the U.P.

Today: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a wintry mix this evening

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Wednesday: Morning wet snow slowly clearing out

>Highs: 20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Widespread morning snow showers

>Highs: Mid 30s

Sunday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

WOD: 2/22/2021
Some Light Snow This Evening, More Snow Tomorrow Night
mild
Winter thaw this week
Mix of sun & clouds follow midday, and then late afternoon rain & snow starting west
Chance of flurries, freezing drizzle to affect the Monday commute
Daytime highs around the 30 degree mark with southwest winds gusting above 20 mph.
Increasing clouds Sunday with snow chances in the afternoon