Bay Mills tribal chairperson steps down to take on role with Bureau of Indian Affairs

BAY MILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The By Mills Indian Community (BMIC) tribal chairperson has stepped down from his position to take on a new role in the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA).

Bryan Newland has served as the BMIC’s tribal chairperson for three and a half years.

“This has been one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable jobs I have ever had, and most of that is because I’ve loved working with our team. I am going to miss working with you for a shared purpose,” Newland shared in a Facebook post Friday.

Newland said on Feb. 19, Brenda Bjork was sworn-in as Acting Tribal Chairperson until the seat is filled by a future special election.

“She will continue to work alongside Gail Glezen, Bev Carrick, and Rachel Burtt to lead our Tribe,” Newland said. “For the first time in our history, Bay Mills will be led entirely by women – a remarkable step for our people. Our Council has worked tirelessly on your behalf for the past 16 months, and shares enormous responsibility for Bay Mills’ successes these past few years. I ask for your support for our Council as they steer us through this time of transition, and I know they’re up to the task. I expect even greater things for our people in the future.”

“Miigwetch for allowing me the privilege to serve with you, and I pray for your health, fulfillment, and success in the future,” he closed out his post. “Bamaapii.”

According to the Sault Evening News, Newland will be a new member of the agency leadership team as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The team works to steward America’s natural, cultural and historic resources, and honor nation-to-nation relationships with tribes, the Sault Evening News said.

Newland also served in the BIA when President Obama was in office.

