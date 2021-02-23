Advertisement

Bay Cliff Health Camp makes changes for Virtual Camp 2021

Physical, occupational, and speech therapy sessions will be offered along with the traditional summer camp experiences.
Bay Cliff Health Camp sign.
Bay Cliff Health Camp sign.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - For safety of children and staff, Bay Cliff Health Camp is offering a second year of Virtual Summer Camp.

In preparation for this summer, Executive Director Clare Lutgen says they have hired a group of licensed therapists to help with individual therapy sessions.

She says physical, occupational, and speech therapy will be offered along with the traditional summer camp experiences.

About 20 people were added to the camp staff to enhance camper experience.

“We’re really excited about our opportunities to really make it more targeted towards interests, more targeted towards abilities, and skill sets that particular campers need to develop,” says Lutgen. “We really had to be pretty broad last year, and this is gonna allow us to really narrow that down.”

Lutgen adds there is no cost to families to attend summer camp this year. They will host two sessions of Virtual Camp this summer; June 25th – July 17th and July 16th – August 7th.

To sign up for one or both sessions, visit the Bay Cliff Health Camp website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

FILE. Recycling line at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority in Sands Township.
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority reports significant increase in recycling
Negaunee practice
Negaunee HS Booster Club holding 3rd Annual $10,000 Raffle
This thawing section of Lake Superior was recently being used for ice skating.
Officials remind the public to use caution on thinning Lake Superior ice
How to spot signs of gambling addiction