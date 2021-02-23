Bay Cliff Health Camp makes changes for Virtual Camp 2021

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - For safety of children and staff, Bay Cliff Health Camp is offering a second year of Virtual Summer Camp.

In preparation for this summer, Executive Director Clare Lutgen says they have hired a group of licensed therapists to help with individual therapy sessions.

She says physical, occupational, and speech therapy will be offered along with the traditional summer camp experiences.

About 20 people were added to the camp staff to enhance camper experience.

“We’re really excited about our opportunities to really make it more targeted towards interests, more targeted towards abilities, and skill sets that particular campers need to develop,” says Lutgen. “We really had to be pretty broad last year, and this is gonna allow us to really narrow that down.”

Lutgen adds there is no cost to families to attend summer camp this year. They will host two sessions of Virtual Camp this summer; June 25th – July 17th and July 16th – August 7th.

To sign up for one or both sessions, visit the Bay Cliff Health Camp website.

