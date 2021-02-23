UPDATE: M-28 reopens at Soo Line Road in Chippewa County

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 4:42 p.m. eastern Tuesday, M-28 was reopened at Soo Line Road in Chippewa County.

The roadway was closed for about an hour and a half following a railway malfunction.

No other details were immediately available.

A portion of M-28 is closed in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both lanes of M-28 are closed at Soo Line Road near Dafter as of 3:24 p.m. because of a railway malfunction.

No other details about the road closure have been made available.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available or the roadway reopens.

