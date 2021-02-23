Advertisement

UPDATE: M-28 reopens at Soo Line Road in Chippewa County

The roadway was closed for about an hour and a half following a railway malfunction.
(WHSV)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 4:42 p.m. eastern Tuesday, M-28 was reopened at Soo Line Road in Chippewa County.

The roadway was closed for about an hour and a half following a railway malfunction.

No other details were immediately available.

A portion of M-28 is closed in Chippewa County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, both lanes of M-28 are closed at Soo Line Road near Dafter as of 3:24 p.m. because of a railway malfunction.

No other details about the road closure have been made available.

TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available or the roadway reopens.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
State Rep. Greg Markkanen (R-Hancock)
Rep. Markkanen: Real energy emergency will arise if governor proceeds with Line 5 shutdown

Latest News

How to spot signs of gambling addiction
(US SBA logo)
SBA prioritizes smallest of small businesses in latest round of Paycheck Protection Program funds
A young boy shows off a walleye caught on one of Michigan's inland lakes in August 2019. Right...
Michigan DNR drafts walleye management plan for inland waters, seeks public input
gavel
AG Nessel’s office charges two men for threats made to public officials