Wisconsin Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary visit Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake were among state and local dignitaries to visit the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Fieldhouse Monday.

The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Fieldhouse officially opened Feb. 22 in partnership with the Marinette County Public Health Department to vaccinate those eligible for vaccination under the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) vaccination prioritization guidelines, for Wisconsin residents only.

“We are proud to partner with Marinette County Public Health and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus to enhance access to COVID-19 vaccinations for our rural communities, here at this new site in Marinette,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “With enough vaccine supplied to us by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, we have the ability to provide as many as 1,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week.”

Prevea Health also operates community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Oconto Falls at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital; in Green Bay at UW-Green Bay; in Sheboygan at UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus; and in Chippewa Falls at Jacob’s Well Church. Appointments are required at all Prevea community vaccination clinic locations and appointment availability is dependent upon the amount of vaccine allotted to Prevea Health by DHS.

Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com as this is where vaccine scheduling will be available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account, or to receive a vaccination at a Prevea Health community COVID-19 vaccination clinic location. Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 vaccination with Prevea Health is available at //prevea.com/vaccine. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, you may call 1-833-344-3473 for assistance.

“We are committed to serving all of our residents, including those in the most rural parts of Marinette County,” said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer. “Our commitment does not end here with the opening of this site. Conversations continue to be ongoing to explore all additional opportunities.”

To date, and across all its COVID-19 vaccination locations in Wisconsin, Prevea Health has provided more than 25,000 people with their first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Currently, vaccine supply and allocation across Wisconsin remains limited – even for those groups currently eligible for vaccination. Prevea Health and other local vaccinators can only make COVID-19 vaccination appointments available based upon the amount of vaccine provided by DHS. In anticipation of additional groups to be announced as eligible for vaccination soon, we kindly ask everyone to be patient during this time.

Additional appointments will be added to our schedules as we receive additional vaccine from DHS. Please also reach out to your loved ones and neighbors who may need assistance navigating their eligibility status and appointment scheduling online.

