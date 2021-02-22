Advertisement

Winter thaw this week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
An unseasonably warm stretch is ahead with an active pattern. We will have a few fronts move across the area this week with brief rounds of snow. Our next front comes tonight with rain/snow mix moving in this evening across the west. This snow will quickly move through overnight. Then, a second disturbance will bring snow tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning.

Today: Morning patchy fog, mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with evening snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Morning snow slowly moving out and touch cooler

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread snow starting in the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid 20s

