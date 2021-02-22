Winter thaw this week
An unseasonably warm stretch is ahead with an active pattern. We will have a few fronts move across the area this week with brief rounds of snow. Our next front comes tonight with rain/snow mix moving in this evening across the west. This snow will quickly move through overnight. Then, a second disturbance will bring snow tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning.
Today: Morning patchy fog, mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with evening snow mix
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Wednesday: Morning snow slowly moving out and touch cooler
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Mid to upper 20s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
Saturday: Cloudy with widespread snow starting in the morning
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Mid 20s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.