Winter thaw this week

An unseasonably warm stretch is ahead with an active pattern. We will have a few fronts move across the area this week with brief rounds of snow. Our next front comes tonight with rain/snow mix moving in this evening across the west. This snow will quickly move through overnight. Then, a second disturbance will bring snow tomorrow evening through Wednesday morning.

Today: Morning patchy fog, mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with evening snow mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Morning snow slowly moving out and touch cooler

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Cloudy with widespread snow starting in the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.