Wildcat Women Take Second, Men Third, At GLIAC Championships

HOLLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University swim and dive program completed day four of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference Championships Saturday as the Wildcats had an individual champion as well as two runners-up en route to their respective second and third place team finishes from the women and men.

Roberto Camera highlighted the final day of competition with an individual gold medal finish in the 200m breaststroke, touching the wall first in 1:58.66 for a GLIAC meet record.

The women’s 400m freestyle relay placed second overall on Saturday, taking the silver as Maggie Vaitkus, Pilar Perello, Emilia Morris and Michaela Nelson combined to finish in 3:27.66.

In the 3m-diving competition, Mandy Baird racked up 430.75 points for second overall after having placed third in the morning preliminary round to advance to the night portion of diving.

The Wildcat women took second overall as a team, accumulating 587 points over the four-day meet to finish just ahead of rival Wayne State University.

NMU’s men squad finished in third at the Championship meet as they tallied 567.5 total points.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.