Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township Saturday afternoon.

The officer on the scene said one driver pulled onto County Road HQ from Target’s parking lot. Without noticing, another vehicle was coming off the roundabout on US-41. The two vehicles then collided.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Marquette Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police Negaunee Post assisted with the incident.

