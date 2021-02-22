Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township

Two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township
Two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township(MGN)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township Saturday afternoon.

The officer on the scene said one driver pulled onto County Road HQ from Target’s parking lot. Without noticing, another vehicle was coming off the roundabout on US-41. The two vehicles then collided.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

Marquette Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police Negaunee Post assisted with the incident.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks
U.P. electrical companies prepared for possible severe weather
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied

Latest News

Eben Ice Caves
The Eben Ice Caves continue to grow in popularity
Proceeds support local grooming of the Big Bay Pathway trails.
Annual Honey Bear Classic completes 32nd year in a sweet 10-day finish
Stucko's Pub & Grill
New fish flavor at popular downtown Marquette restaurant
Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin