The ‘Whelan Way Challenge’ brings awareness to Marquette County businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The owners of Big Boy in Marquette started a challenge that brings awareness to small businesses in Marquette County.

It started when the couple visited the outside of their favorite bar last April, that was closed from the pandemic shutdown, and snapped a picture holding some beer. They went out every night afterwards to visit other businesses and photograph themselves holding beer. Their collection eventually grew to about 67 businesses.

They posted all of those photos to Facebook and made a page called The Whelan Way Challenge.

The couples’ efforts got the attention of a local realtor, Stephanie Jones, who challenged them to revisit all of the same businesses this year, since re-opening has started. In return, she vowed to help support these businesses.

“So I’m gonna buy five $20 gift certificates from any of the businesses that he goes to,” says Jones. “Instead of using them, I’m going to give them out to people who I think might enjoy them.”

Jones says the Whelan’s must visit all the businesses in the order that they did last year and upload the pictures from this year with the ones from last year.

Whelan accepted the challenge. He says he knows many other business owners in the area, and it’s been a scary time for all of them.

“Trying to just promote local businesses and say ‘hey, we’re back, we’re open’,” says Whelan.

Jones says her challenge is also being taken on by a friend, Carrie Harvela, who will also purchase and distribute local gift cards to others.

She encourages the community to join in on ‘The Whalen Challenge’.

