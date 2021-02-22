The Eben Ice Caves continue to grow in popularity

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) -Warmer winter weather has made its way back to the UP, meaning outdoor activities are in full swing once again.

And the Eben Ice Caves, located in Alger County continues to grow in popularity each year.

According to a visitor, this is the most people he’s ever seen visiting the caves, but for those experiencing it for the first time, it’s like nothing they’ve ever seen before.

“We missed one of them, but we got to see it from the top ledge, so it looked really cool,” John, a visitor from Gwinn, said.

The Eben Ice Caves are in the Rock River Wilderness area of the Hiawatha National Forest.

The 1.2-mile hike will lead you though snow- and ice-covered trails, which are packed down, causing slippery conditions, and you might find yourself grabbing onto trees trunks or sliding down hills feet first for guidance.

You’ll soon run into landmarks, like the large downed tree and the foot bridge, leading you in the right direction. From here, you’ll make your way up a steep and slippery hill to overlook the caves.

According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture website, although the caves are not “true caves,” the water, which seeps through the bedrock, creates large icicles, which makes cave-like formations.

And if you plan to make the trip, dressing correctly is key.

“I would say snow pants, boots, and a coat. Hat and gloves just in case,” John’s brother, Owen said.

Snowshoes or ice cleats with metal teeth are also essential and can be rented at the trailhead.

