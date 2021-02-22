Sol Azteca in Marquette celebrates ‘National Margarita Day’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sol Azteca has a $4 small margarita special during happy hour today in celebration of National Margarita day.

The restaurant has been busy since re-opening at 25% capacity, and the staff is ready to serve margaritas to celebrating customers tonight.

The famous drinks are made with freshly squeezed lime and orange juice and tequila.

One server, Oscar Perez, says it’s great to see all of their regular customers returning.

“Today is going to be awesome, we have beautiful day today, so we should expect people to come in and enjoy themselves here with margaritas,” says Perez. “We are here for them and we appreciate them.”

Sol Azteca is open everyday from 11a.m. to 9p.m.

