Advertisement

Sol Azteca in Marquette celebrates ‘National Margarita Day’

The famous drinks are made with freshly squeezed lime and orange juice and tequila.
February 22nd is National Margarita Day
February 22nd is National Margarita Day(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sol Azteca has a $4 small margarita special during happy hour today in celebration of National Margarita day.

The restaurant has been busy since re-opening at 25% capacity, and the staff is ready to serve margaritas to celebrating customers tonight.

The famous drinks are made with freshly squeezed lime and orange juice and tequila.

One server, Oscar Perez, says it’s great to see all of their regular customers returning.

“Today is going to be awesome, we have beautiful day today, so we should expect people to come in and enjoy themselves here with margaritas,” says Perez. “We are here for them and we appreciate them.”

Sol Azteca is open everyday from 11a.m. to 9p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room

Latest News

COVID-19 scam alert.
LMAS warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam phone calls after incident downstate
Phone scam graphic.
Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office warns of ongoing phone scam portraying law enforcement officers
A dog using the new hydrotherapy tub at the Marquette Veterinary Clinic.
Marquette Veterinary Clinic has a new alternative for dogs in need of physical therapy
The play was performed by a Mexican theatre group called Los Bocanegra.
Northern Michigan University live-streams a Mexican Theatre performance
The Cedar Motor Inn on US-41.
Imperial Motel to merge with Cedar Motor Inn