Sgt. Thomas Draze promoted to Menominee County Undersheriff

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County Sheriff Michael Holmes announced the appointment of Sgt. Thomas Draze to the position of Undersheriff of the Menominee County Sheriffs Office on February 22.

Undersheriff Draze started with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a Road Patrol Deputy. In 2003, he began serving as a K9 handler, first with Grace (2003 to 2014), then with Brix (2015 to 2020).

In 2018, Draze was promoted to Road Patrol Sergeant, which added another set of valuable skills in the administrative end of the sheriff’s office.

“Undersheriff Draze has displayed his dedication to the citizens of Menominee County through his many years as a road patrol deputy, K9 handler and Sergeant, gaining experience along the way,” Sheriff Holmes said. “His knowledge, experience and dedication to law enforcement and the citizens of Menominee County have made him an excellent choice as Undersheriff of Menominee County.”

The new undersheriff thanked his family and coworkers for their support and encouragement, in the past and going into the future. A full statement from Undersheriff Draze is below.

“I am Thomas G. Draze, and I am honored to have been appointed as your new Undersheriff for the Menominee County Sheriff s Office. I have been a Law Enforcement Officer for 27 years, 24 of those years working for the Menominee County Sheriffs office, first as a Deputy and then as Road Patrol Sergeant. I spent 17 years as a Narcotics K9 Handler for the department, first with K9 Deputy Grace and then K9 Deputy Brix.

“Before becoming a K9 Handler, I served as an Undercover Narcotics Detective with UPSET (Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team) and was also a member of the Menominee County/City Drug Team. Some of the other positions I have held in the department include Firearms Instructor, FTO Supervisor, and SWAT Team Commander.

“As Undersheriff for Sheriff Michael Holmes and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, I plan to continue working closely with all agencies in the area to battle the drug problems we are facing. I will also keep an open-door policy for residents of the county to express their problems and concerns.

“On a personal level, I have lived in Menominee County all of my life. I was born and raised in Harris Township and still reside there with my wife, Amy. We are the proud parents of 3 daughters and a son: Emily, Mallory, Payton and Dylan. We couldn’t be happier that we are also Grandparents to a couple amazing little boys: Levi and Taflen.

“Besides our careers, Amy and I run a small beef farm in Wilson and together with our son, have a family Asphalt Sealcoating business. I am proud to be able to serve the residents of Menominee County as Undersheriff.”

