Ryan Report - February 21, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette).
By Don Ryan
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with State Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette).

Cambensy serves Michigan’s 109th State House District, which includes Alger, Luce, Schoolcraft and most of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula. Ryan and Cambensy talk about what is currently happening in Lansing, especially in regard to mining, Line 5 and COVID-19.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

