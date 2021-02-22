Remember to clear snow, ice from exhaust vents, home to prevent CO poisoning

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) -With the ice and snow, the Breitung Township Fire Department is reminding residents to make sure all outside vents are cleared.

“So, that the poisonous Carbon Monoxide gas, that’s coming out of the exhaust, doesn’t come back in your house,” said Breitung Township Firefighter, Joe Hruska.

He says if you don’t wipe it off, you could get sick or even die from that gas.

“Carbon Monoxide poisoning, makes you feel nocuous, gives you a headache, could make you throw-up could make you pass out.”

If you suspect CO poisoning, open your windows, get out of your house, and call 911. According to the CDC, more than 400 people die a year from CO poisoning. Hruska says it’s an odorless, colorless gas, which is why it is hard to detect.

“It’s created by just about everything that burns, that we normally encounter, wood, charcoal, even natural gas,” he explained.

That means don’t bring a charcoal grill indoors, nor heat your house with your oven.

“There’s no safety built into that oven to detect lower oxygen level, and incomplete combustion,” he said.

And to make sure you are extra safe you can buy a carbon monoxide detector that plugs right into the wall of your home.

“One that has a battery back-up that still works if the electricity goes out,” Hruska added.

Hruska reminds everyone to also be mindful about snow build-up on trees, and wires that can cause power outages.

