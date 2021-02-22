Public Health Delta, Menominee Counties gives nearly 1,200 vaccines last week

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing its weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, Feb. 15, PHDM received 500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Two hundred of these doses were shipped to the Delta County office and 300 were shipped to the Menominee County office. PHDM also received 400 second doses.

OSF St Francis Hospital did not receive any doses this week. However, OSF did provide PHDM with 186 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a clinic at Menominee High School.

During the week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, PHDM held six clinics and administered 1,197 doses (700 second doses and 497 first doses) to those 65 years of age and older, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12 teachers.

Two of the clinics were second dose clinics held at Bay College, one second dose clinic was held at the Menominee County PHDM office and another was held at the Menominee High School.

One first dose clinic was held at Bay College and another at the Pullman House Supper Club in Menominee.

COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain extremely limited. To date, PHDM has more than 1,500 individuals 65 years and older that have signed up to receive the vaccine.

Due to the limited supply, it can take many weeks for eligible individuals to be contacted. The health department appreciates the public’s patience.

