Advertisement

Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51

Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, right, battles for the ball against Northwestern forward Miller...
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, right, battles for the ball against Northwestern forward Miller Kopp, left, and center Ryan Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 13 and No. 21 Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern for a 68-51 victory. Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points apiece, helping Wisconsin bounce back from consecutive losses to No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa. The balanced Badgers improved to 10-1 when they have at least four players score in double figures. Northwestern lost its 13th straight game. Boo Buie scored 19 points, but he was the only player in double figures for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
More than 40,000 apply for Michigan Reconnect in first 2 weeks
U.P. electrical companies prepared for possible severe weather
Appeal by former police chief against city manager rejected
Former Iron River Police Chief’s court appeal is denied

Latest News

NMU Swimming and Diving team competes in virtual cup.
Wildcat Women Take Second, Men Third, At GLIAC Championships
Bowling Green vs. NMU
Special Teams is NMU Hockey’s Kryptonite Sunday Against BGSU
NMU men's basketball
NMU Men’s Basketball Defeats Davenport in Home Finale
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first...
Dickinson’s 22 lifts No. 3 Michigan over No. 4 Ohio St 92-87