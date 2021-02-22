Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 13 and No. 21 Wisconsin shut down lowly Northwestern for a 68-51 victory. Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points apiece, helping Wisconsin bounce back from consecutive losses to No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Iowa. The balanced Badgers improved to 10-1 when they have at least four players score in double figures. Northwestern lost its 13th straight game. Boo Buie scored 19 points, but he was the only player in double figures for the Wildcats.

