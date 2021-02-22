Advertisement

Northern Michigan University live-streams a Mexican Theatre performance

NMU’s Language, Literature, and International department provided students with the exclusive link to view the play.
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students had a unique opportunity to watch a live theatre performance from Mexico earlier today.

The title of the children’s play, “El niño que se comió la servilleta de su sándwich”, translates in English to “The Boy who ate the Paper Towel from his Sandwich”.

It was performed by a Mexican Theatre group called Los Bocanegra.

NMU’s Language, Literature, and International department provided students with the exclusive link to view the play. It lasted for about an hour.

Afterwards, a Q&A session was available with the director, Ricardo Rodriguez and the actors. The entire Q&A session was also in Spanish.

