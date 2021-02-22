NMU Nordic Skiing Sweeps CCSA Championships

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan nordic ski team impressed this weekend at the CCSA Conference Championship as both the men and the women took home CCSA titles.

Zak Ketterson opened up the weekend with and captured the 10k gold medal for the men’s side Saturday with a time of 25:09.5. His teammate Kjetil Baanerud placed second overall, with a time of 25:12.9. Daniel Streinz was next across the line for the Wildcats with a fifth place finish in 25:16.5.

Two other NMU men finished in the top-10 of the event. Tobias Moosmann crossed the finish line in 25:23.7, which was good for fifth place. Kristoffer Karsrud ended the day with a seventh place showing with a time of 25:09.5.

The Wildcat women also had a successful day on Saturday in the 5k race. Hilde Eide made the podium with a third place finish with a mark of 14:41.5. The next three finishers were also part of the NMU delegation as Merle Richter’s time of 14:43.0 slotted her in fourth place, Malin Boerjesjoe grabbed fifth in 14:44.5, and Pauline Forren earned sixth place with a time of 14:46.6..

Pearl Harvey also registered a top-10 finish for the Wildcats. Her time of 15:07.5 gave her an eighth place finish.

Sunday was very friendly to NMU as both the men and women won their races. On the men’s side, Ketterson won his second gold medal of the event with a first place finish in the 20k. He crossed the line with a time of 45:01.8.

Much like the first race, Baanerud followed behind in second with a time of 46:27.6. Streinz was next for the Wildcats as his time of 47:06.9 earned him fourth place.

Two more NMU men rounded out the top ten, with Moosman finishing fifth in 47:10.9 and Marcus Grond slotting in at eighth with a time of 48:13.0.

For the women, there was complete NMU domination in the 15K. Harvey, a freshman, crossed the line in first with a time of 38:37.9 to earn her first collegiate win. The Wildcats swept the top-three with a second place showing from Boerjesjoe (38:45.6) and a third place finish from Eide (39:11.4).

NMU had two more women in the top-10 in Savanna Fassio finishing seventh in 39:56.1 and Richter placing eighth with a time of 40:40.0.

The Wildcats return to action at the NCAA Central Regional Championships in Houghton, Michigan. The two day event begins Saturday, February 27 and continues Sunday, February 28.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.