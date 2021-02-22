Advertisement

NMU Nordic Skiing Sweeps CCSA Championships

NMU nordic skiing
NMU nordic skiing(NMU Athletics)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan nordic ski team impressed this weekend at the CCSA Conference Championship as both the men and the women took home CCSA titles.

Zak Ketterson opened up the weekend with and captured the 10k gold medal for the men’s side Saturday with a time of 25:09.5. His teammate Kjetil Baanerud placed second overall, with a time of 25:12.9. Daniel Streinz was next across the line for the Wildcats with a fifth place finish in 25:16.5.

Two other NMU men finished in the top-10 of the event. Tobias Moosmann crossed the finish line in 25:23.7, which was good for fifth place. Kristoffer Karsrud ended the day with a seventh place showing with a time of 25:09.5.

The Wildcat women also had a successful day on Saturday in the 5k race. Hilde Eide made the podium with a third place finish with a mark of 14:41.5. The next three finishers were also part of the NMU delegation as Merle Richter’s time of 14:43.0 slotted her in fourth place, Malin Boerjesjoe grabbed fifth in 14:44.5, and Pauline Forren earned sixth place with a time of 14:46.6..

Pearl Harvey also registered a top-10 finish for the Wildcats. Her time of 15:07.5 gave her an eighth place finish.

Sunday was very friendly to NMU as both the men and women won their races. On the men’s side, Ketterson won his second gold medal of the event with a first place finish in the 20k. He crossed the line with a time of 45:01.8.

Much like the first race, Baanerud followed behind in second with a time of 46:27.6. Streinz was next for the Wildcats as his time of 47:06.9 earned him fourth place.

Two more NMU men rounded out the top ten, with Moosman finishing fifth in 47:10.9 and Marcus Grond slotting in at eighth with a time of 48:13.0.

For the women, there was complete NMU domination in the 15K. Harvey, a freshman, crossed the line in first with a time of 38:37.9 to earn her first collegiate win. The Wildcats swept the top-three with a second place showing from Boerjesjoe (38:45.6) and a third place finish from Eide (39:11.4).

NMU had two more women in the top-10 in Savanna Fassio finishing seventh in 39:56.1 and Richter placing eighth with a time of 40:40.0.

The Wildcats return to action at the NCAA Central Regional Championships in Houghton, Michigan. The two day event begins Saturday, February 27 and continues Sunday, February 28.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room

Latest News

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA pushes start of Spring sports back by one week
FILE. Ski jumper.
Ishpeming Ski club cancels Suicide Hill ski jumping tournament, maintains junior event for 134th year
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, right, battles for the ball against Northwestern forward Miller...
Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51
NMU Swimming and Diving team competes in virtual cup.
Wildcat Women Take Second, Men Third, At GLIAC Championships