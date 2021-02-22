NMU Men’s Basketball Defeats Davenport in Home Finale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A dominating second half performance gave the Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team a win over Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) foe Davenport University on Sunday, 66-54.

The Panthers got off to a hot start, opening the game on a 7-0 run. Dolapo Olayinka put a stop to the Wildcat drought with a three-point basket.

Davenport was able to find momentum again and gain a 10 point lead halfway through the first half. NMU countered that with a 6-0 run led by a Tre Harvy layup.

The Wildcats took their first lead of the game with 3:10 left in the opening half on a three from Justin Kuehl assisted by Alec Fruin. Back-to-back baskets gave Davenport a 27-25 lead going into halftime.

After a tense stretch to open the second half, NMU took the lead after Harvey was fouled on a three-point attempt and sank all of his free throws. A Panther jumper tied the game at 39-39, but a Kuehl layup followed and gave the Wildcats the lead for good.

With 5:53 left in the game, NMU kicked into overdrive. Olayinka made a free throw to kickstart a 6-0 Wildcat run that also included a slam dunk from the junior NMU was not done running either. The Wildcats went on an 8-0 run to close out the 66-54 victory with contributions from Olayinka, Max Bjorklund, and Ben Wolf.

Wolf led the team with 13 points while also tying Olayinka for a team-high two blocks. Both Olayinka and Fruin shared the NMU rebounding title with six each.

The Wildcats took home the rebounding advantage 34-28. NMU also showed it the power of sharing with 16 assists.

The Wildcat men’s team will travel to Purdue Northwest for a GLIAC tilt on Friday. The game is the first of a two-game weekend series and tip is TBD.

