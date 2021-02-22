Advertisement

MHSAA pushes start of Spring sports back by one week

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.(WLUC/MHSAA)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon that the 2020-21 Spring sports season is scheduled to start a week later than originally planned. To accommodate the late end to the Winter season, practices will now begin for spring sports March 22, with competition’s beginning on March 26.

The Association added that all spring tournament dates will stay the same. This means finals for baseball, softball, and girls soccer will be completed by June 19. Of course, in the Upper Peninsula, weather will remain a factor, and like always, start dates for competition could be pushed back into April.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery
Florida man charged for attempted murder after incident in Newberry emergency room

Latest News

NMU nordic skiing
NMU Nordic Skiing Sweeps CCSA Championships
FILE. Ski jumper.
Ishpeming Ski club cancels Suicide Hill ski jumping tournament, maintains junior event for 134th year
Wisconsin forward Micah Potter, right, battles for the ball against Northwestern forward Miller...
Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51
NMU Swimming and Diving team competes in virtual cup.
Wildcat Women Take Second, Men Third, At GLIAC Championships