MHSAA pushes start of Spring sports back by one week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon that the 2020-21 Spring sports season is scheduled to start a week later than originally planned. To accommodate the late end to the Winter season, practices will now begin for spring sports March 22, with competition’s beginning on March 26.

The Association added that all spring tournament dates will stay the same. This means finals for baseball, softball, and girls soccer will be completed by June 19. Of course, in the Upper Peninsula, weather will remain a factor, and like always, start dates for competition could be pushed back into April.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.