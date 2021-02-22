MDHHS provides details about delayed COVID-19 shipments last week

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released some information about COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays last week.

According to the MDHHS, the CDC sent more information to state health departments over the weekend.

The MDHHS says Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of last week, and limited shipments went out Thursday, Feb.18 for delivery Friday, Feb.19.

Based on current information about the weather for the weekend and next week, regular distribution was anticipated to resume on Sunday for deliveries on Monday, Feb. 22.

Vaccine orders will be shipped out on a first in, first out basis, beginning with reshipments required for deliveries that were pulled back at the end of last week due to adverse weather. Based on orders in queue, the MDHHS anticipate the majority of the back log orders will be cleared by the end of this week.

Every effort is being made to process existing and incoming orders as soon as possible, the MDHHS says.

The MDHHS says Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out on Monday, Feb. 15 due to weather conditions. A limited number of Pfizer vaccine shipments were processed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and a similar plan was in effect for yesterday, Friday, Feb. 19.

