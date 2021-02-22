Advertisement

MDHHS provides details about delayed COVID-19 shipments last week

The state health department anticipates the majority of the back log orders will be cleared by the end of this week.
Vaccine Delays
Vaccine Delays
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released some information about COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays last week.

According to the MDHHS, the CDC sent more information to state health departments over the weekend.

The MDHHS says Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of last week, and limited shipments went out Thursday, Feb.18 for delivery Friday, Feb.19. 

Based on current information about the weather for the weekend and next week, regular distribution was anticipated to resume on Sunday for deliveries on Monday, Feb. 22. 

Vaccine orders will be shipped out on a first in, first out basis, beginning with reshipments required for deliveries that were pulled back at the end of last week due to adverse weather. Based on orders in queue, the MDHHS anticipate the majority of the back log orders will be cleared by the end of this week.

Every effort is being made to process existing and incoming orders as soon as possible, the MDHHS says.

The MDHHS says Pfizer vaccines were not shipped out on Monday, Feb. 15 due to weather conditions.  A limited number of Pfizer vaccine shipments were processed Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and a similar plan was in effect for yesterday, Friday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobiler died when sled went off the trail and hit a tree
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Marinette County, Wisconsin
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Two-vehicle crash in Marquette Township
Two-vehicle crash near Target in Marquette Township
Generic photo of icy rescue.
Ice climber rescued after 20-foot fall near Sand Point in Munising
Eben Ice Caves
The Eben Ice Caves continue to grow in popularity

Latest News

FILE. Scrap tire collection.
Scrap tire grants available for 2021
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services Interim Secretary...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, DHS Secretary visit Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Marinette
A vent that is covered with snow. (Credit: Breitung Twp. Fire)
Remember to clear snow, ice from exhaust vents, home to prevent CO poisoning
Online COVID-19 vaccination appointment sign-up
COVID-19 vaccination sign-ups Tuesday, Wednesday through DIDHD