Marquette Veterinary Clinic has a new alternative for dogs in need of physical therapy

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest addition at Marquette Veterinary Clinic - a hydrotherapy tub.

Meaning dogs who undergo orthopedic based procedures will now have a safer alternative for physical therapy.

“It’s a great type of machine that helps build up musculature in dogs here and basically get them back to their normal function after they’ve had the appropriate time to heal,” Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Edward Brauer III said.

Essentially, the machine is a treadmill submerged in water. The clinic says the tub is the first of its type in the U.P.

Dr. Edward Brauer II, the other veterinarian’s father, said they can adjust it for any dog, based on its size and severity of injury.

“We have different ways of monitoring what kind of force is being put on those joints as the dog’s going through therapy. So, speed, buoyancy, and resistance,” he said.

To do so, they can adjust the water levels, the speed and direction in which the dog will be walking, and the water pressure. However, benefits from the tub extend beyond physical therapy.

“We can have dogs that are overweight, so for obesity. Any kind of elderly animals that might have arthritis or if they had a spinal injury – that will help them with building muscle and with helping the joints in general,” Dr. Brauer III said.

And the machine will help cut travel expenses for those in need of the treatment.

“We’re really excited to have this machine here and we’re really glad we can provide this option now in the community,” Dr. Brauer II said.

If you’re wondering if hydrotherapy is an appropriate treatment for your pet, you can contact Marquette Veterinary Clinic for more information.

