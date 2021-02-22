Advertisement

Marquette County man wins $550,700 Fantasy 5 Jackpot from the Michigan Lottery

Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.
Michigan Lottery winnings graphic.(Michigan Lottery/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 32-year-old Marquette County man is planning for an earlier retirement after winning a $550,700 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery, according to a Monday morning press release.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the big prize: 01-03-04-33-38. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I like playing Fantasy 5 because the odds are pretty good, and it’s convenient to buy online,” said the player in a statement. “I was so surprised when I logged in to my Lottery account the morning after the drawing and saw a notification that I had hit the jackpot!”

The player visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He plans to invest his winnings for his eventual retirement.

