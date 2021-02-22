LMAS warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam phone calls after incident downstate

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The LMAS District Health Department is warning of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam following an incident downstate.

Oakland County Health Department has made other health departments aware that they have received reports of residents in their area receiving phone calls that appear to be about COVID-19 vaccination appointments, but are really a scam to get financial and other information from those who answer the phone.

The calls are described as beginning with a few questions to schedule a vaccine appointment. The caller then asks for personal and financial information, something that no one from LMAS District Health Department or our local hospitals would ever ask for on the phone.

“Never give financial information, including credit card numbers, or social security numbers to anyone that calls you,” LMAS said in a release. “It is unfortunate that there are those taking advantage of individuals who are awaiting a call for their actual COVID vaccination appointment. We have had no reports of anyone receiving these calls in the LMAS counties yet, but if anyone receives such a call, please don’t give the caller any information, and report it to your local law enforcement office at their non-emergency number.”

For more information visit LMASDHD.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.