Ishpeming Ski club cancels Suicide Hill ski jumping tournament, maintains junior event for 134th year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -The Ishpeming Ski Club (ISC) has canceled its main annual event at Suicide Hill for this year, but is still planning to hold it’s annual junior ski jumping events.

The international competition’s January jumps were originally postponed until March 6 and March 7, but the main hill jumps (at Suicide Hill’ {90M}) are no longer happening. The junior event, featuring four different hills, will still be taking place that weekend. The four jumps are 13M, 25M, 40M and 60M. The junior event will have local jumpers, as well as others from Midwest states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.

One of the organizers, Gary Rasmussen, says a senior tournament and masters national tournament will also take place on the 40M and 60M hills, respectively.

Also, spectators will not be allowed at the event. This is to follow current coronavirus guidelines, as well as keep competitors safe. Only the athletes, jump organizers, and volunteers who help with the event will be allowed at the jump locations.

The ISC, a non-profit organization (501(c)(3), relies primarily on funds generated from its annual tournament. The lost revenue from this year’s competition will place a serious financial hardship on the organization, the ISC says.

In addition, the club had been in the process of performing major, mandated updates to ISC facilities and operational programming, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has only increased the financial strain placed upon the club,” the ISC said in a release.

The ISC has organized a comprehensive fundraising effort to help offset the financial burden during this exceptional time of need. The ISC is asking the community to help support its youth ski programs, trails and facility updates. If you wish to donate, please visit the links below:

