Imperial Motel to merge with Cedar Motor Inn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly 55 years, a Marquette Township motel is under new management.

In a letter announcing their retirement, former owners Reg and Lyn Durant say since 1967, four generations of their family have served guests of the Upper Peninsula at the Cedar Motor Inn.

In December of 2020, Base Hospitality Group—comprised of U.P. natives—purchased the business. The group also purchased Cedar Motor Inn’s neighbor, the previously vacant Imperial Motel.

“The Cedar and the Imperial will be one entity, so we have some renovations planned for the imperial,” said Base Hospitality co-owner Josh Paquette.

Paquette says the exterior of the Imperial will be redone to match the Cedar. Fellow co-owner Charlie Holsworth says the rooms inside the Imperial will be modernized as well.

“Some of the rooms haven’t been updated since the 60s or 70s when it was originally constructed,” Holsworth said. “It just needs a little bit of love and it’ll fit right in with the Cedar.”

Holsworth says maintaining and upgrading the Imperial Motel is a key part of this project.

“We like to redeem things that once had a greater history than where they’re at today and restore their former glory,” said Holsworth.

Paquette says new additions are also in the works.

“We have about 4.5 acres that run across the back of the parcel, so we’re working with the township currently to add cabins behind the property,” Paquette said.

Paquette says approximately 20 cabins will be built behind the motels.

Cedar Motor Inn’s general manager, Jonathon Naracon, hopes even more upgrades can be made in the future.

“Eventually we’d like to take the Cedar, which is currently a 43-room hotel, and turn it into 106 rooms,” said Naracon.

Paquette says Base Hospitality’s primary goal is to provide affordable lodging for tourists.

“We think there’s a large market for summer hotel rooms here that are not $300 a night,” Paquette said. “We can fill that sector with clean rooms, good service, and a quality product.”

Base Hospitality plans to have the Imperial renovated and ready to book by early summer. The merged hotels will both go by the name Cedar Motor Inn.

